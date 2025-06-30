Cannabis Stocks To Research – June 27th

Innovative Industrial Properties, Turning Point Brands, and Indivior are the three Cannabis stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Cannabis stocks are shares of publicly traded companies involved in the cultivation, processing, distribution or support services for cannabis products. Investors buy these stocks to gain exposure to the rapidly growing legal marijuana market. While the sector offers high growth potential, it also carries significant regulatory uncertainty and price volatility. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Cannabis stocks within the last several days.

Innovative Industrial Properties (IIPR)

Shares of Innovative Industrial Properties stock traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $58.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 91,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 278,207. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.19 and a beta of 1.70. Innovative Industrial Properties has a 1-year low of $45.44 and a 1-year high of $138.35. The company has a quick ratio of 10.73, a current ratio of 10.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.47.

Turning Point Brands (TPB)

Turning Point Brands, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes branded consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Zig-Zag Products, Stoker’s Products, and Creative Distribution Solutions. Zig-Zag Products segment markets and distributes rolling papers, tubes, finished cigars, make-your-own cigar wraps, and related products, as well as lighters and other accessories under the Zig-Zag brand.

Turning Point Brands stock traded up $0.75 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $75.22. The company had a trading volume of 68,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 187,378. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $70.24 and its 200-day moving average is $64.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.99 and a beta of 0.76. Turning Point Brands has a fifty-two week low of $31.45 and a fifty-two week high of $81.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 4.42 and a quick ratio of 2.64.

Indivior (INDV)

Indivior PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of buprenorphine-based prescription drugs for the treatment of opioid dependence and co-occurring disorders in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company develops medicines to treat substance use disorders, serious mental illnesses, and opioid overdose.

Shares of NASDAQ:INDV traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $13.64. 347,073 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,116,625. The company has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of -43.98 and a beta of 0.66. Indivior has a 52-week low of $7.33 and a 52-week high of $16.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.13.

