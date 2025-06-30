Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) Shares Acquired by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF – Free Report) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $1,354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Capital One Financial by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,744,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,660,736,000 after purchasing an additional 234,863 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,718,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,911,387,000 after acquiring an additional 331,595 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Capital One Financial by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,227,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,467,393,000 after buying an additional 207,427 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,077,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,440,449,000 after buying an additional 1,436,935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,433,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $790,564,000 after purchasing an additional 793,765 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

Insider Transactions at Capital One Financial

In related news, insider Michael Zamsky sold 9,560 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.40, for a total transaction of $1,906,264.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,005,746.60. This trade represents a 32.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ann F. Hackett sold 1,658 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.70, for a total value of $329,444.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 56,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,175,682.80. The trade was a 2.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on COF. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $190.00 price objective on Capital One Financial and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Baird R W raised Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Robert W. Baird raised Capital One Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $190.00 to $200.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $253.00 price target (up from $212.00) on shares of Capital One Financial in a report on Monday, June 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $215.86.

View Our Latest Research Report on Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of COF stock opened at $211.17 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $192.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $186.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.73, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.13. Capital One Financial Corporation has a 1 year low of $128.23 and a 1 year high of $212.82.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $4.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.75 by $0.31. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 9.63% and a net margin of 9.65%. The business had revenue of $10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.07 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Capital One Financial Corporation will post 15.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Capital One Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 23rd were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is 20.15%.

Capital One Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.