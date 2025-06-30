Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) Shares Purchased by Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) by 105.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $138,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 330.1% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 13,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,423,000 after purchasing an additional 10,428 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 31.0% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 21,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,835,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 14,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,625,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $1,814,000. 89.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on COF. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Capital One Financial and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Capital One Financial from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $183.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, BTIG Research upgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $208.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $215.86.

Capital One Financial Stock Performance

Capital One Financial stock opened at $211.17 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $80.91 billion, a PE ratio of 17.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $192.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $186.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Capital One Financial Corporation has a 12 month low of $128.23 and a 12 month high of $212.99.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $4.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.75 by $0.31. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 9.63%. The firm had revenue of $10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.07 billion. Research analysts expect that Capital One Financial Corporation will post 15.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Investors of record on Friday, May 23rd were issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 23rd. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is currently 20.15%.

Insider Activity at Capital One Financial

In related news, Director Ann F. Hackett sold 1,658 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.70, for a total value of $329,444.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 56,244 shares in the company, valued at $11,175,682.80. This represents a 2.86% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Zamsky sold 9,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.40, for a total transaction of $1,906,264.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,005,746.60. This trade represents a 32.24% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

