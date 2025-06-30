Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL) Shares Purchased by Western Wealth Management LLC

Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL – Free Report) by 8.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,529 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,003 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Carnival were worth $245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Carnival by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 1,580 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC grew its position in Carnival by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 139,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,487,000 after buying an additional 4,797 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Carnival during the 4th quarter valued at about $448,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Carnival during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,000,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Carnival by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 34,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $852,000 after purchasing an additional 946 shares in the last quarter. 67.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CCL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Carnival in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. Loop Capital restated a “hold” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Carnival in a report on Monday, June 23rd. Mizuho increased their price target on Carnival from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. Macquarie lowered their price objective on shares of Carnival from $31.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Carnival from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Carnival has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.53.

Carnival Trading Up 4.4%

NYSE:CCL opened at $27.31 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.89 billion, a PE ratio of 14.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 2.58. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.30. Carnival Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $13.78 and a fifty-two week high of $28.72.

Carnival (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 24th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.11. Carnival had a return on equity of 27.88% and a net margin of 9.72%. The company had revenue of $6.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Carnival Corporation will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Carnival

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise, Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes the Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

