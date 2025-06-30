Carrier Global Corporation (NYSE:CARR) Shares Purchased by Transcend Capital Advisors LLC

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Carrier Global Corporation (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 13.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,341 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 866 shares during the quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $465,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the fourth quarter worth $588,029,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Carrier Global by 5,840.1% during the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 5,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,300,000 after purchasing an additional 4,915,826 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in Carrier Global by 139.1% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 5,296,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,544,000 after purchasing an additional 3,080,984 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Carrier Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $166,061,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $108,433,000. 91.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Carrier Global Stock Performance

NYSE CARR opened at $73.70 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $69.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.19. The company has a market capitalization of $63.19 billion, a PE ratio of 11.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.33. Carrier Global Corporation has a 1 year low of $54.22 and a 1 year high of $83.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Carrier Global Dividend Announcement

Carrier Global ( NYSE:CARR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.17 billion. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 18.10% and a net margin of 25.45%. The business’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Carrier Global Corporation will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 21st will be issued a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 21st. Carrier Global’s payout ratio is currently 13.93%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CARR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Carrier Global in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Carrier Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Carrier Global from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Carrier Global currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.00.

Insider Transactions at Carrier Global

In related news, Director Maximilian Viessmann sold 4,267,425 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.30, for a total transaction of $299,999,977.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 54,341,534 shares in the company, valued at $3,820,209,840.20. This represents a 7.28% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

Carrier Global Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

