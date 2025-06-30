Casino Stocks To Watch Today – June 27th

Flutter Entertainment, DraftKings, Sharplink Gaming, Wynn Resorts, and MGM Resorts International are the five Casino stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Casino stocks are equity securities of companies that own or operate casinos, gaming resorts and related hospitality or entertainment venues. Their performance depends on factors such as consumer discretionary spending, tourism trends, gaming regulations and overall economic conditions. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Casino stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Flutter Entertainment (FLUT)

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UK & Ireland, Australia, International, and US. It offers sports betting, iGaming, daily fantasy sports, online racing wagering, and TV broadcasting products; sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, and gaming products; and online sports betting.

Shares of NYSE:FLUT traded up $6.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $277.65. 1,093,244 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,001,556. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. Flutter Entertainment has a 52-week low of $175.59 and a 52-week high of $299.73. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $249.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $253.31. The firm has a market cap of $49.06 billion and a P/E ratio of 96.11.

Read Our Latest Research Report on FLUT

DraftKings (DKNG)

DraftKings Inc. operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States and internationally. It provides online sports betting and casino, daily fantasy sports, media, and other consumer products, as well as retails sportsbooks. The company also engages in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming software for online and retail sportsbooks, and iGaming operators.

Shares of NASDAQ:DKNG traded up $0.82 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $43.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,173,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,627,218. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.82, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.63. DraftKings has a fifty-two week low of $28.69 and a fifty-two week high of $53.61.

Read Our Latest Research Report on DKNG

Sharplink Gaming (SBET)

SharpLink Gaming, Inc. operates as an online technology company that connects sports fans, leagues, and sports websites to sports betting and iGaming content. The company operates through four segments: Affiliate Marketing Services United States, Affiliate Marketing Services International, Sports Gaming Client Services, and SportsHub Games Network.

Shares of NASDAQ SBET traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.59. 4,725,851 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,877,032. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.19. Sharplink Gaming has a 12 month low of $2.26 and a 12 month high of $124.12.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SBET

Wynn Resorts (WYNN)

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company operates through four segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The Wynn Palace segment operates private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; food and beverage outlets; retail space; meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

NASDAQ:WYNN traded up $0.77 on Friday, reaching $93.41. The stock had a trading volume of 444,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,572,755. The company has a market capitalization of $9.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $87.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.28. Wynn Resorts has a 1-year low of $65.25 and a 1-year high of $107.81.

Read Our Latest Research Report on WYNN

MGM Resorts International (MGM)

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

NYSE MGM traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $34.31. 836,728 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,900,968. MGM Resorts International has a one year low of $25.30 and a one year high of $47.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $32.39 and a 200-day moving average of $32.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The stock has a market cap of $9.34 billion, a PE ratio of 15.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.76.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MGM

Read More