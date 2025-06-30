Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO) Shares Sold by Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lowered its position in shares of Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO – Free Report) by 7.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,218 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 347 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Cavco Industries were worth $2,192,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Wyoming lifted its holdings in Cavco Industries by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 3,066 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,368,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cavco Industries by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 866 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Cavco Industries by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 10,070 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,494,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Cavco Industries by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,329 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in Cavco Industries by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 596 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. 95.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ CVCO opened at $430.35 on Monday. Cavco Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $331.08 and a 1 year high of $549.99. The company has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a PE ratio of 20.73 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $464.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $481.81.

Cavco Industries ( NASDAQ:CVCO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 22nd. The construction company reported $5.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.23 by $0.17. Cavco Industries had a net margin of 8.49% and a return on equity of 17.00%. The business had revenue of $508.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $504.15 million. Research analysts forecast that Cavco Industries, Inc. will post 21.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CVCO has been the topic of several research reports. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $550.00 price target on shares of Cavco Industries in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Cavco Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday.

Cavco Industries, Inc designs, produces, and retails factory-built homes primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Factory-Built Housing and Financial Services. The company markets its factory-built homes under the Cavco, Fleetwood, Palm Harbor, Nationwide, Fairmont, Friendship, Chariot Eagle, Destiny, Commodore, Colony, Pennwest, R-Anell, Manorwood, MidCountry, and Solitaire brands.

