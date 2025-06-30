CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) Shares Purchased by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) by 8.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 783 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $1,278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CBRE Group during the 1st quarter worth $256,000. USA Financial Formulas acquired a new stake in CBRE Group during the first quarter worth about $1,101,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in CBRE Group during the fourth quarter worth about $36,643,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in CBRE Group by 1,079.3% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 281,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,777,000 after acquiring an additional 257,366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in CBRE Group by 69.1% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 69,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,172,000 after acquiring an additional 28,547 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.41% of the company’s stock.

CBRE opened at $139.41 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.63 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $127.80 and its 200-day moving average is $130.87. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.74 and a 52-week high of $147.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

CBRE Group ( NYSE:CBRE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.05. CBRE Group had a net margin of 2.74% and a return on equity of 17.37%. The company had revenue of $8.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 5.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CBRE shares. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $170.00 target price (up previously from $160.00) on shares of CBRE Group in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $163.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $129.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $146.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CBRE Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.33.

In other CBRE Group news, insider Chad J. Doellinger sold 494 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.05, for a total transaction of $62,268.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,945 shares in the company, valued at $3,522,467.25. The trade was a 1.74% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Lindsey S. Caplan sold 1,935 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $270,900.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 20,131 shares in the company, valued at $2,818,340. This represents a 8.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,031 shares of company stock valued at $814,080 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The Advisory Services segment offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices, and industrial and retail space; clients fully integrated property sales services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; clients commercial mortgage and structured financing services; originates and sells commercial mortgage loans; property management services, such as marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services on a contractual basis for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

