CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCCS) Shares Purchased by Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCCS – Free Report) by 75.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 259,714 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 111,615 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in CCC Intelligent Solutions were worth $2,345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 68,866,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $807,807,000 after buying an additional 4,060,284 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in CCC Intelligent Solutions by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 51,387,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,772,000 after acquiring an additional 847,334 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in CCC Intelligent Solutions by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 14,033,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,613,000 after acquiring an additional 299,943 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in CCC Intelligent Solutions by 1.5% in the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,439,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,327,000 after acquiring an additional 178,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions by 1.5% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 9,902,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,421,000 after purchasing an additional 143,907 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.79% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CCCS opened at $9.41 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 470.74 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 3.19. CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.14 and a 12 month high of $12.88. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.88.

CCC Intelligent Solutions ( NYSE:CCCS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08. The business had revenue of $251.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $249.87 million. CCC Intelligent Solutions had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 5.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Eileen Schloss sold 27,478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.60, for a total value of $236,310.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $228,493.40. The trade was a 50.84% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Timothy A. Welsh purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.03 per share, for a total transaction of $903,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 168,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,521,302.16. This represents a 146.05% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 60,027,478 shares of company stock worth $545,036,311 over the last quarter. 6.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CCCS shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on CCC Intelligent Solutions from $13.00 to $11.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on CCC Intelligent Solutions from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.06.

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc, operates as a software as a service company for the property and casualty insurance economy in the United States and China. The company's cloud-based software as a service platform connects trading partners, facilitates commerce, and supports mission-critical, artificial intelligence enabled digital workflow across the insurance economy, including insurers, repairers, automakers, parts suppliers, lenders and more.

