Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) Shares Sold by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. lowered its position in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) by 63.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,273 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,672 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $1,206,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Charter Communications in the fourth quarter valued at $1,032,236,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Charter Communications by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,477,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $847,087,000 after acquiring an additional 45,045 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 822.8% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,263,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126,783 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 130.1% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,078,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,566,000 after buying an additional 609,554 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,001,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,135,000 after buying an additional 142,883 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CHTR shares. Wolfe Research raised Charter Communications from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Charter Communications from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on Charter Communications from $385.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. UBS Group upped their target price on Charter Communications from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Charter Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $410.20.

Charter Communications Trading Up 1.8%

Shares of NASDAQ CHTR opened at $400.97 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $392.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $367.90. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 52-week low of $286.66 and a 52-week high of $437.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.19, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.54.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 25th. The company reported $8.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.70 by ($0.28). Charter Communications had a net margin of 9.42% and a return on equity of 27.70%. The firm had revenue of $13.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $7.55 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 38.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Charter Communications

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; Advanced WiFi services; Spectrum Security Shield; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

