Chemomab Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CMMB) versus Nuvectis Pharma (NASDAQ:NVCT) Head to Head Analysis

Chemomab Therapeutics and Nuvectis Pharma are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Chemomab Therapeutics and Nuvectis Pharma’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Chemomab Therapeutics N/A -106.70% -82.18% Nuvectis Pharma N/A -148.83% -95.60%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Chemomab Therapeutics and Nuvectis Pharma”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Chemomab Therapeutics N/A N/A -$13.94 million ($0.76) -1.54 Nuvectis Pharma N/A N/A -$19.00 million ($1.13) -6.68

Nuvectis Pharma is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Chemomab Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Chemomab Therapeutics has a beta of 0.48, suggesting that its stock price is 52% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nuvectis Pharma has a beta of -0.16, suggesting that its stock price is 116% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

46.1% of Chemomab Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 96.8% of Nuvectis Pharma shares are held by institutional investors. 11.9% of Chemomab Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 30.5% of Nuvectis Pharma shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Chemomab Therapeutics and Nuvectis Pharma, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Chemomab Therapeutics 0 0 2 0 3.00 Nuvectis Pharma 0 0 3 0 3.00

Chemomab Therapeutics currently has a consensus price target of $8.50, indicating a potential upside of 626.50%. Nuvectis Pharma has a consensus price target of $17.00, indicating a potential upside of 125.17%. Given Chemomab Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Chemomab Therapeutics is more favorable than Nuvectis Pharma.

Summary

Chemomab Therapeutics beats Nuvectis Pharma on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Chemomab Therapeutics



Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops therapeutics for the treatment of fibrotic and inflammatory diseases. The company's lead clinical product candidate is CM-101, a humanized monoclonal antibody had completed Phase 2a clinical trials that hinders the basic function of soluble chemokine CCL24 for the treatment of primary sclerosing cholangitis (PSC) and systemic sclerosis (SSc). The company was formerly known as Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd. and changed its name to Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. in March 2021. Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. was founded in 2011 and is based in Tel Aviv, Israel.

About Nuvectis Pharma



Nuvectis Pharma, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of precision medicines for the treatment of serious unmet medical needs in oncology. The company's lead product candidate is NXP800, a novel small molecule that is in Phase 1b clinical trials for the treatment of patients with platinum-resistant, ARID1a-mutated ovarian carcinoma. It is also developing NXP900, a small molecule drug candidate, which is in Phase 1a clinical trails that inhibits the Proto-oncogene c-Src and YES1 kinases. It has license agreement with the CRT Pioneer Fund for the NXP800 and any of related derivatives; and the University of Edinburgh for the NXP900 and any of associated derivatives. The company was formerly known as Centry Pharma, Inc. and changed its name to Nuvectis Pharma, Inc. in July 2021. Nuvectis Pharma, Inc. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Fort Lee, New Jersey.

