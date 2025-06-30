Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Shares Acquired by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,792 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $1,298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Church & Dwight by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,691,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,213,661,000 after purchasing an additional 193,602 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,336,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $768,157,000 after buying an additional 1,190,154 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,915,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,794,000 after buying an additional 148,234 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 4,316,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,975,000 after buying an additional 20,887 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the fourth quarter worth $318,532,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on CHD. Barclays lowered their price target on Church & Dwight from $94.00 to $84.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Church & Dwight from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 28th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised Church & Dwight from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $114.00 in a report on Monday, June 2nd. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $106.00 to $102.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen cut shares of Church & Dwight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.29.

Church & Dwight Stock Performance

CHD opened at $94.84 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $96.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.05. The stock has a market cap of $23.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.52. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $90.99 and a 1 year high of $116.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 9.52% and a return on equity of 19.28%. The company’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Church & Dwight Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.295 per share. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 15th. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is 50.64%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Carlen Hooker sold 11,875 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.75, for a total value of $1,172,656.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,872.50. This represents a 97.84% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Read acquired 3,000 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $92.07 per share, with a total value of $276,210.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 5,505 shares in the company, valued at $506,845.35. The trade was a 119.76% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 50,575 shares of company stock worth $4,910,586. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, Specialty Products Division (SPD), and Corporate. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, household cleaning products, and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

Further Reading

