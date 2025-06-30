Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Shares Bought by Golden State Wealth Management LLC

Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) by 140.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,177 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 688 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Church & Dwight in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $318,532,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Church & Dwight by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,336,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $768,157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190,154 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Church & Dwight by 12,489.8% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 861,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,886,000 after purchasing an additional 855,049 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the fourth quarter valued at $76,565,000. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the fourth quarter valued at $49,504,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Richard A. Dierker purchased 7,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $94.66 per share, for a total transaction of $752,547.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,358 shares in the company, valued at $1,548,448.28. This trade represents a 94.55% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ravichandra Krishnamu Saligram sold 14,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total value of $1,451,340.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,360,953. The trade was a 51.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 50,575 shares of company stock worth $4,910,586. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CHD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $106.00 to $98.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Truist Financial set a $110.00 price target on shares of Church & Dwight and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 6th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $110.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Cowen cut shares of Church & Dwight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Church & Dwight from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Church & Dwight has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.29.

Church & Dwight Stock Performance

NYSE:CHD opened at $94.84 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market cap of $23.36 billion, a PE ratio of 40.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.52. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.05. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $90.99 and a 1-year high of $116.46.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.02. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 19.28% and a net margin of 9.52%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. Church & Dwight’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

Church & Dwight Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th were paid a $0.295 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is currently 50.64%.

Church & Dwight Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, Specialty Products Division (SPD), and Corporate. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, household cleaning products, and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

