Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) Shares Sold by Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC

Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS – Free Report) by 28.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Cirrus Logic were worth $50,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Cirrus Logic by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,492 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,543,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 3,981 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 1,057 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in Cirrus Logic by 0.3% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 55,852 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,565,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Cirrus Logic by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,057 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. 87.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cirrus Logic alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Carl Jackson Alberty sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 41,645 shares in the company, valued at $4,164,500. This represents a 4.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Alexander M. Davern sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.62, for a total value of $105,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,208,197.34. This trade represents a 4.56% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,305,620. 1.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on CRUS shares. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Cirrus Logic from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $120.00 target price on Cirrus Logic in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Cirrus Logic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.33.

Read Our Latest Report on Cirrus Logic

Cirrus Logic Price Performance

CRUS stock opened at $105.98 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a PE ratio of 17.63 and a beta of 0.94. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a 12 month low of $75.83 and a 12 month high of $147.46. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.37.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $424.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $380.26 million. Cirrus Logic had a return on equity of 17.66% and a net margin of 17.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cirrus Logic, Inc. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Cirrus Logic announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, May 6th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor company to purchase up to 9.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Cirrus Logic Profile

(Free Report)

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops low-power high-precision mixed-signal processing solutions in China, the United States, and internationally. The company offers audio products, including amplifiers; codecs components that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single integrated circuit (IC); smart codecs, a codec with integrated digital signal processing; standalone digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that helps to enhance user experience with features, such as louder, high-fidelity sound, audio playback, voice capture, and hearing augmentation for use in smartphones, tablets, laptops, AR/VR headsets, home theater systems, automotive entertainment systems, and professional audio systems.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cirrus Logic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cirrus Logic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.