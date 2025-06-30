Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) Stake Increased by Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Free Report) by 53.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 252,066 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 87,896 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs were worth $2,072,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Estabrook Capital Management lifted its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 207.7% during the fourth quarter. Estabrook Capital Management now owns 4,000 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,100 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 36.6% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 6,216 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 38.1% during the first quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 6,353 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,753 shares during the period. 67.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cleveland-Cliffs alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CLF has been the subject of several research reports. Glj Research lowered shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $3.91 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Cleveland-Cliffs from $13.00 to $11.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 12th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target (down from $20.00) on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Cleveland-Cliffs from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.23.

Cleveland-Cliffs Stock Down 0.5%

CLF stock opened at $7.42 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a PE ratio of -3.04 and a beta of 1.85. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.84. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.63 and a fifty-two week high of $16.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The mining company reported ($0.92) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by ($0.14). Cleveland-Cliffs had a negative net margin of 6.35% and a negative return on equity of 12.84%. The business had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post -0.79 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cleveland-Cliffs news, EVP James D. Graham sold 120,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.85, for a total value of $822,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 492,249 shares in the company, valued at $3,371,905.65. The trade was a 19.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Cleveland-Cliffs

(Free Report)

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.