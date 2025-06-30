Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) CEO Sells $121,933,051.65 in Stock

Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) CEO Brian Armstrong sold 336,265 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $362.61, for a total value of $121,933,051.65. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $190,732.86. The trade was a 99.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

On Thursday, June 26th, Brian Armstrong sold 113,735 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.15, for a total value of $41,302,865.25.

On Wednesday, June 11th, Brian Armstrong sold 25,000 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.34, for a total value of $6,383,500.00.

On Monday, June 2nd, Brian Armstrong sold 25,000 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.15, for a total value of $6,178,750.00.

On Monday, May 5th, Brian Armstrong sold 25,000 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.54, for a total value of $5,013,500.00.

On Wednesday, April 23rd, Brian Armstrong sold 20,000 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.44, for a total value of $3,968,800.00.

On Monday, April 14th, Brian Armstrong sold 15,000 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.79, for a total value of $2,681,850.00.

On Thursday, April 3rd, Brian Armstrong sold 15,000 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.53, for a total value of $2,527,950.00.

NASDAQ COIN opened at $353.43 on Monday. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 1-year low of $142.58 and a 1-year high of $382.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $249.67 and a 200-day moving average of $240.93. The firm has a market cap of $89.73 billion, a PE ratio of 66.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 25.85 and a beta of 3.62.

Coinbase Global ( NASDAQ:COIN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by ($0.24). Coinbase Global had a net margin of 21.14% and a return on equity of 20.25%. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.53 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 7.22 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on COIN shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded Coinbase Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. China Renaissance started coverage on Coinbase Global in a research report on Tuesday, June 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $353.30 target price for the company. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Coinbase Global in a research report on Monday, June 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 target price on shares of Coinbase Global in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $400.00 target price on shares of Coinbase Global in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $291.06.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Copia Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Atala Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Brooklands Fund Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,245,000. Institutional investors own 68.84% of the company’s stock.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.

