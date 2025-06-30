Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) CEO Sells $41,302,865.25 in Stock

Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) CEO Brian Armstrong sold 113,735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.15, for a total value of $41,302,865.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 526 shares in the company, valued at $191,016.90. This trade represents a 99.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Brian Armstrong also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 25th, Brian Armstrong sold 336,265 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $362.61, for a total value of $121,933,051.65.

On Wednesday, June 11th, Brian Armstrong sold 25,000 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.34, for a total value of $6,383,500.00.

On Monday, June 2nd, Brian Armstrong sold 25,000 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.15, for a total value of $6,178,750.00.

On Monday, May 5th, Brian Armstrong sold 25,000 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.54, for a total value of $5,013,500.00.

On Wednesday, April 23rd, Brian Armstrong sold 20,000 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.44, for a total value of $3,968,800.00.

On Monday, April 14th, Brian Armstrong sold 15,000 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.79, for a total value of $2,681,850.00.

On Thursday, April 3rd, Brian Armstrong sold 15,000 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.53, for a total value of $2,527,950.00.

Coinbase Global Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ COIN opened at $353.43 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $249.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $240.93. The stock has a market cap of $89.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.19, a P/E/G ratio of 25.85 and a beta of 3.62. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $142.58 and a fifty-two week high of $382.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Coinbase Global ( NASDAQ:COIN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. Coinbase Global had a return on equity of 20.25% and a net margin of 21.14%. Coinbase Global’s revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.53 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 7.22 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Coinbase Global in a research note on Monday, June 16th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Coinbase Global from $330.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Coinbase Global from $183.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. China Renaissance assumed coverage on Coinbase Global in a research note on Tuesday, June 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $353.30 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Coinbase Global from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $291.06.

View Our Latest Research Report on COIN

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of COIN. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in Coinbase Global by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 6,577 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $1,633,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Coinbase Global by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 621 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in Coinbase Global by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 13,118 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $3,257,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the period. National Pension Service grew its holdings in Coinbase Global by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 269,936 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $67,025,000 after acquiring an additional 4,290 shares during the period. Finally, New York Life Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Coinbase Global during the fourth quarter worth about $847,000. 68.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coinbase Global Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.

Further Reading

