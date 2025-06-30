Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) Stock Position Raised by Diversified Trust Co

Diversified Trust Co raised its position in shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN – Free Report) by 60.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,571 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,346 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Coinbase Global were worth $615,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of COIN. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Coinbase Global by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,419,097 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $4,573,462,000 after buying an additional 128,802 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,552,694 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $882,822,000 after purchasing an additional 127,075 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Coinbase Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $536,484,000. Groupama Asset Managment purchased a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global in the fourth quarter worth approximately $372,450,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,294,758 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $321,488,000 after purchasing an additional 218,400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.84% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ COIN opened at $353.43 on Monday. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 1 year low of $142.58 and a 1 year high of $382.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $249.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $240.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $89.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.19, a P/E/G ratio of 25.85 and a beta of 3.62.

Coinbase Global ( NASDAQ:COIN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. Coinbase Global had a net margin of 21.14% and a return on equity of 20.25%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.53 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 7.22 EPS for the current year.

In other Coinbase Global news, CFO Alesia J. Haas sold 1,741 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.50, for a total value of $430,897.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,450 shares in the company, valued at $2,586,375. This trade represents a 14.28% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Paul Grewal sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.12, for a total transaction of $1,981,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 83,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,505,971.56. The trade was a 10.72% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 665,915 shares of company stock valued at $212,665,732. Insiders own 23.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on COIN. China Renaissance initiated coverage on shares of Coinbase Global in a research report on Tuesday, June 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $353.30 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Coinbase Global from $276.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on Coinbase Global from $310.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Coinbase Global in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on Coinbase Global in a research note on Wednesday, June 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $291.06.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.

