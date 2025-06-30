Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) Receives $61.95 Consensus PT from Analysts

Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $61.95.

Several brokerages recently commented on CMA. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Comerica from $66.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Raymond James Financial dropped their price target on Comerica from $72.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Comerica in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on Comerica from $77.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price target on Comerica from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd.

Get Comerica alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Comerica

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Comerica Stock Up 0.7%

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Comerica by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,508,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $325,308,000 after acquiring an additional 472,409 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Comerica by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,663,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $275,423,000 after acquiring an additional 231,885 shares during the last quarter. North Reef Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Comerica by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. North Reef Capital Management LP now owns 4,050,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $250,492,000 after acquiring an additional 550,000 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Comerica by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,321,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $137,107,000 after acquiring an additional 203,333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Comerica by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,214,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $137,039,000 after acquiring an additional 103,118 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

Comerica stock opened at $59.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.82 billion, a PE ratio of 11.25 and a beta of 0.92. Comerica has a 12 month low of $48.12 and a 12 month high of $73.45. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.11. Comerica had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 14.89%. The firm had revenue of $829.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $839.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.29 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Comerica will post 5.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Comerica Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.77%. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.69%.

About Comerica

(Get Free Report

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. The company operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, payment solutions, card services, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Comerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.