Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) Shares Bought by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Free Report) by 6.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,082 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 524 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Comfort Systems USA were worth $2,928,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FIX. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 24.5% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 264 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 41.3% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 106 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,830 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,017,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA during the 4th quarter valued at about $261,000. Finally, Bridges Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,570 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,514,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the period. 96.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Comfort Systems USA alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on FIX shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Comfort Systems USA from $471.00 to $512.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Wall Street Zen raised Comfort Systems USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 7th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Comfort Systems USA from $440.00 to $465.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Comfort Systems USA has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $525.80.

Comfort Systems USA Stock Up 3.7%

FIX stock opened at $535.04 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $18.88 billion, a PE ratio of 32.10 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $462.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $420.73. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $272.93 and a fifty-two week high of $553.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The construction company reported $4.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.66 by $1.09. Comfort Systems USA had a net margin of 8.13% and a return on equity of 36.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.69 EPS. Comfort Systems USA’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 16.85 EPS for the current year.

Comfort Systems USA Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 16th were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.34%. This is a positive change from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 16th. Comfort Systems USA’s dividend payout ratio is 10.80%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Comfort Systems USA news, CFO William George III sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $470.11, for a total transaction of $5,876,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 47,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,317,532.03. The trade was a 20.84% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Darcy Anderson sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $506.82, for a total value of $4,054,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,448,468.70. The trade was a 23.16% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,800 shares of company stock valued at $18,696,795 in the last three months. 1.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Comfort Systems USA

(Free Report)

Comfort Systems USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mechanical and Electrical. The company offers heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as plumbing, electrical, piping and controls, off-site construction, monitoring, and fire protection.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Comfort Systems USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comfort Systems USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.