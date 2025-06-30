CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) Receives $4.88 Consensus PT from Brokerages

CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” by the five research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $4.88.
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on COMM. Wall Street Zen lowered CommScope from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on CommScope from $6.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 24th.
CommScope Stock Up 0.1%
CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.07. CommScope had a negative return on equity of 4.51% and a net margin of 16.89%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.08) EPS. CommScope’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that CommScope will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of CommScope
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd acquired a new stake in CommScope in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Banque Transatlantique SA acquired a new stake in CommScope in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in CommScope by 826.0% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 6,760 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 6,030 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in CommScope by 67.6% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,986 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 4,026 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in CommScope in the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.04% of the company’s stock.
About CommScope
CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications, data center, and entertainment networks worldwide. The company operates through Connectivity and Cable Solutions (CCS); Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN); Networking, Intelligent Cellular and Security Solutions (NICS), and Access Network Solutions (ANS) segments.
