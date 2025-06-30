CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) Receives $4.88 Consensus PT from Brokerages

CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” by the five research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $4.88.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on COMM. Wall Street Zen lowered CommScope from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on CommScope from $6.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 24th.

Get CommScope alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on CommScope

CommScope Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of NASDAQ COMM opened at $8.20 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.25. The company has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 2.29. CommScope has a 12 month low of $1.05 and a 12 month high of $8.39.

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.07. CommScope had a negative return on equity of 4.51% and a net margin of 16.89%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.08) EPS. CommScope’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that CommScope will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of CommScope

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd acquired a new stake in CommScope in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Banque Transatlantique SA acquired a new stake in CommScope in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in CommScope by 826.0% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 6,760 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 6,030 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in CommScope by 67.6% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,986 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 4,026 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in CommScope in the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.04% of the company’s stock.

About CommScope

(Get Free Report

CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications, data center, and entertainment networks worldwide. The company operates through Connectivity and Cable Solutions (CCS); Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN); Networking, Intelligent Cellular and Security Solutions (NICS), and Access Network Solutions (ANS) segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CommScope Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CommScope and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.