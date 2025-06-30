Comparing Better Home & Finance (BETR) and Its Peers

Profitability

This table compares Better Home & Finance and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Better Home & Finance -172.87% -1,105.80% -19.20% Better Home & Finance Competitors -4.16% -79.30% -0.70%

Risk and Volatility

Better Home & Finance has a beta of 1.59, indicating that its share price is 59% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Better Home & Finance’s competitors have a beta of 1.35, indicating that their average share price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

20.9% of Better Home & Finance shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.2% of shares of all “FIN – MTG&REL SVS” companies are owned by institutional investors. 23.6% of Better Home & Finance shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 30.3% of shares of all “FIN – MTG&REL SVS” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Better Home & Finance $108.49 million -$206.29 million -0.91 Better Home & Finance Competitors $18.27 billion $1.82 billion -70.27

This table compares Better Home & Finance and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Better Home & Finance’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Better Home & Finance. Better Home & Finance is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Better Home & Finance competitors beat Better Home & Finance on 7 of the 9 factors compared.

About Better Home & Finance

Better Home & Finance Holding Co. engages in the provision of comprehensive homeownership services. It offers mortgage loans, real estate agent services, and title and homeowner’s insurance services. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

