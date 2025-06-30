Comparing International Land Alliance (ILAL) and Its Rivals

Valuation & Earnings
This table compares International Land Alliance and its competitors revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Net Income
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|International Land Alliance
|$8.10 million
|$3.05 million
|2.87
|International Land Alliance Competitors
|$1.54 billion
|-$113.76 million
|0.82
International Land Alliance’s competitors have higher revenue, but lower earnings than International Land Alliance. International Land Alliance is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.
Profitability
This table compares International Land Alliance and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|International Land Alliance
|-43.94%
|-10.72%
|-5.10%
|International Land Alliance Competitors
|-275.70%
|-40.25%
|-0.32%
Risk and Volatility
Insider & Institutional Ownership
52.7% of shares of all “REAL ESTATE DEV” companies are owned by institutional investors. 16.2% of International Land Alliance shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 37.3% of shares of all “REAL ESTATE DEV” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.
Summary
International Land Alliance beats its competitors on 5 of the 9 factors compared.
International Land Alliance Company Profile
International Land Alliance, Inc. operates as a residential land development company with target properties located primarily in the Baja California, Northern region of Mexico, and Southern California. Its principal activities include purchasing properties; obtaining zoning and other entitlements required to subdivide the properties into residential and commercial building lots; securing financing for the purchase of the lots; enhance the properties' infrastructure and amenities; and selling the plots to homebuyers, retirees, investors, and commercial developers. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.
