CONMED Corporation (NYSE:CNMD) Shares Sold by Diversified Trust Co

Diversified Trust Co cut its holdings in shares of CONMED Corporation (NYSE:CNMD – Free Report) by 18.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,475 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in CONMED were worth $652,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CONMED by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 12,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $831,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its stake in CONMED by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 16,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after buying an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in CONMED in the fourth quarter worth about $909,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CONMED by 41.4% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 417,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,569,000 after acquiring an additional 122,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CONMED by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares in the last quarter.

CONMED Stock Performance

CNMD opened at $52.01 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. CONMED Corporation has a 12-month low of $46.00 and a 12-month high of $78.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $55.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 13.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.24.

CONMED Announces Dividend

CONMED ( NYSE:CNMD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $321.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $313.38 million. CONMED had a net margin of 9.02% and a return on equity of 14.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that CONMED Corporation will post 4.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. CONMED’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.05%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of CONMED from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of CONMED from $70.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of CONMED from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on CONMED from $70.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut CONMED from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CONMED presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.20.

Insider Buying and Selling at CONMED

In other CONMED news, Director Charles Farkas sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.94, for a total value of $227,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $930,741.24. The trade was a 19.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

About CONMED



CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for surgical procedures worldwide. The company offers orthopedic surgery products, including BioBrace, TruShot with Y-Knot All-In-One Soft Tissue Fixation System, Y-knot All-Suture Anchors, and Agro Knotless Suture Anchors, which provide clinical solutions to orthopedic surgeons for the augmentation and repair of soft tissue injuries, as well as provides supporting products that enable surgeons to perform minimally invasive sports medicine surgeries.

Further Reading

