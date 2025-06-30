Contrasting Bragg Gaming Group (BRAG) & Its Rivals

Bragg Gaming Group (NASDAQ:BRAG – Get Free Report) is one of 67 publicly-traded companies in the “GAMING” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Bragg Gaming Group to related companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, profitability, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings and dividends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

4.0% of Bragg Gaming Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 43.1% of shares of all “GAMING” companies are held by institutional investors. 26.4% of Bragg Gaming Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 22.9% of shares of all “GAMING” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Bragg Gaming Group has a beta of 0.88, suggesting that its stock price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bragg Gaming Group’s peers have a beta of 2.50, suggesting that their average stock price is 150% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bragg Gaming Group 0 0 3 0 3.00 Bragg Gaming Group Competitors 398 2343 5091 132 2.62

This is a summary of current recommendations for Bragg Gaming Group and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Bragg Gaming Group presently has a consensus target price of $8.50, indicating a potential upside of 100.00%. As a group, “GAMING” companies have a potential upside of 18.75%. Given Bragg Gaming Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Bragg Gaming Group is more favorable than its peers.

Profitability

This table compares Bragg Gaming Group and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bragg Gaming Group -5.63% -8.14% -5.51% Bragg Gaming Group Competitors -63.79% -44.74% -4.90%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Bragg Gaming Group and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Bragg Gaming Group $110.38 million -$5.57 million -15.74 Bragg Gaming Group Competitors $2.52 billion $24.51 million 14.61

Bragg Gaming Group’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Bragg Gaming Group. Bragg Gaming Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Bragg Gaming Group peers beat Bragg Gaming Group on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

About Bragg Gaming Group

Bragg Gaming Group Inc. provides business to business online gaming technology platform and casino content aggregator worldwide. The company offers a range of games, including slot, table, card, video bingo, scratch card, and virtual sports, as well as live dealer games. It also provides player account management platform, a multi-channel and cross-product that enables operators to manage the entire product suite using one shared account and one wallet for casino, lottery, sportsbook, and other operations; and Fuze, a single integrated platform that delivers third party gaming content. In addition, the company offers turnkey and managed services; and holds various content distribution rights through partnerships with selected third-party studios. It offers its products under the Wild Streak, Spin, Atomic Slot Lab, Indigo Magic, Oryx Gaming, iCasino, and sportsbook brands. The company was formerly known as Rockies Financial Corporation and as changed its name to Bragg Gaming Group Inc. in 2018. Bragg Gaming Group Inc. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

