Corebridge Financial, Inc. (NYSE:CRBG) Stake Lessened by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. trimmed its stake in shares of Corebridge Financial, Inc. (NYSE:CRBG – Free Report) by 12.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 99,096 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,213 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Corebridge Financial were worth $3,128,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Corebridge Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $283,212,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Corebridge Financial by 31.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,961,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $986,539,000 after buying an additional 7,828,929 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Corebridge Financial by 4,624.2% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,707,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,979,000 after buying an additional 3,629,472 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Corebridge Financial by 222.9% during the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 4,638,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,829,000 after buying an additional 3,202,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Corebridge Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $85,786,000. 98.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CRBG has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Corebridge Financial from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. UBS Group lowered shares of Corebridge Financial from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $40.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Corebridge Financial from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Corebridge Financial from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Corebridge Financial from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.67.

Corebridge Financial Stock Performance

CRBG opened at $35.92 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.91 and its 200-day moving average is $31.44. The stock has a market cap of $19.75 billion, a PE ratio of 30.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.04. Corebridge Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.69 and a twelve month high of $36.03.

Corebridge Financial (NYSE:CRBG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.28 billion. Corebridge Financial had a return on equity of 22.19% and a net margin of 3.73%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Corebridge Financial, Inc. will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Corebridge Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 16th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. Corebridge Financial’s payout ratio is 81.36%.

Corebridge Financial Company Profile

Corebridge Financial, Inc provides retirement solutions and insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Life Insurance, and Institutional Markets segments. The Individual Retirement segment provides fixed annuities, fixed index annuities, variable annuities, and retail mutual funds.

