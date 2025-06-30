Corpay (NYSE:CPAY) Raised to “Buy” at Wall Street Zen

Corpay (NYSE:CPAY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on CPAY. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Corpay from $400.00 to $365.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $414.00 price target (down previously from $417.00) on shares of Corpay in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Corpay in a report on Monday, April 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Corpay from $375.00 to $339.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Corpay from $440.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $401.86.

Shares of NYSE CPAY opened at $327.36 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $23.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $329.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $343.05. Corpay has a one year low of $264.08 and a one year high of $400.81.

Corpay (NYSE:CPAY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $4.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.50 by $0.01. Corpay had a return on equity of 41.61% and a net margin of 25.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.10 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Corpay will post 19.76 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AG2R LA Mondiale Gestion D Actifs purchased a new stake in shares of Corpay during the 1st quarter valued at $1,057,000. Swedbank AB raised its stake in Corpay by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 272,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,137,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its holdings in Corpay by 16.6% during the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 7,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,684,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Corpay during the first quarter worth about $25,928,000. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Corpay by 30.4% in the first quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 3,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.84% of the company’s stock.

Corpay, Inc operates as a payments company that helps businesses and consumers manage vehicle-related expenses, lodging expenses, and corporate payments in the United States, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers vehicle payment solutions, which include fuel, tolls, parking, fleet maintenance, and long-haul transportation services, as well as prepaid food and transportation vouchers and cards.

