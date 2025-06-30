CorVel Corp. (NASDAQ:CRVL) Shares Sold by Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund reduced its position in shares of CorVel Corp. (NASDAQ:CRVL – Free Report) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,696 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 332 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in CorVel were worth $2,541,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of CorVel by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 8,322 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $926,000 after buying an additional 5,548 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of CorVel in the fourth quarter valued at $529,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of CorVel by 200.5% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 619 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of CorVel by 184.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 183,447 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $20,410,000 after buying an additional 118,888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in CorVel by 198.6% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,953 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $885,000 after acquiring an additional 5,290 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.36% of the company’s stock.

Get CorVel alerts:

CorVel Price Performance

CRVL opened at $103.59 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a PE ratio of 56.40 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50-day moving average of $109.34 and a 200-day moving average of $114.56. CorVel Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $128.61.

Insider Buying and Selling

CorVel ( NASDAQ:CRVL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $231.51 million during the quarter. CorVel had a net margin of 10.63% and a return on equity of 32.55%.

In other news, Director R Judd Jessup sold 687 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.25, for a total transaction of $76,428.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 128,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,332,560. This represents a 0.53% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Brandon O’brien sold 3,957 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.46, for a total value of $429,176.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,804 shares in the company, valued at $1,280,261.84. The trade was a 25.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 29,602 shares of company stock worth $3,379,049. Corporate insiders own 44.56% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of CorVel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 18th.

View Our Latest Research Report on CRVL

CorVel Profile

(Free Report)

CorVel Corporation provides workers’ compensation, auto, liability, and health solutions. It applies technology, including artificial intelligence, machine learning, and natural language processing to enhance the managing of episodes of care and the related health care costs. The company also offers network solutions services, including automated medical fee auditing, preferred provider management and reimbursement, retrospective utilization review, facility claim review, professional review, pharmacy, directed care, clearinghouse, independent medical examination, and inpatient medical bill review services, as well as Medicare solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRVL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CorVel Corp. (NASDAQ:CRVL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CorVel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CorVel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.