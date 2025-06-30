Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Acquires 28 Shares of Linde PLC (NASDAQ:LIN)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Linde PLC (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report) by 9.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 329 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Linde were worth $153,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Rakuten Securities Inc. grew its stake in Linde by 1,160.0% in the fourth quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 63 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Putney Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Linde in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Dunhill Financial LLC bought a new position in Linde in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC grew its stake in Linde by 34.9% in the fourth quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 85 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital A Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Linde in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 82.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on LIN. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Linde to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Argus raised Linde to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada started coverage on Linde in a report on Friday, June 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $576.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $510.40.

Linde Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of LIN opened at $463.79 on Monday. Linde PLC has a 52-week low of $408.65 and a 52-week high of $487.49. The business’s fifty day moving average is $458.94 and its 200-day moving average is $449.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $218.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.68, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.97.

Linde (NASDAQ:LIN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $3.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.92 by $0.03. Linde had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 20.02%. The company had revenue of $8.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.75 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Linde PLC will post 16.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Linde Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 4th were given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 4th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.57%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Sean Durbin sold 7,261 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $456.42, for a total value of $3,314,065.62. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,720,279.42. This represents a 47.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP David P. Strauss sold 1,987 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $457.04, for a total value of $908,138.48. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 22,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,346,928.56. This trade represents a 8.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Linde Company Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

