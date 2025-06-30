Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Acquires 5,542 Shares of Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO – Free Report) by 86.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,956 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,542 shares during the quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Payoneer Global were worth $87,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PAYO. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Payoneer Global in the first quarter worth about $126,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Payoneer Global in the 1st quarter worth approximately $741,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Payoneer Global by 2,262.5% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,215,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,886,000 after buying an additional 1,164,128 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Payoneer Global during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Payoneer Global by 519.8% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 51,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 42,834 shares during the period. 82.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PAYO stock opened at $6.63 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.10 and a beta of 0.99. Payoneer Global Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.03 and a 12-month high of $11.29. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.24.

Payoneer Global ( NASDAQ:PAYO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.02). Payoneer Global had a return on equity of 15.70% and a net margin of 11.32%. The business had revenue of $246.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $244.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Payoneer Global Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Susanna Morgan sold 16,180 shares of Payoneer Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.77, for a total transaction of $109,538.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 80,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $547,706.54. This trade represents a 16.67% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.58% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on PAYO shares. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target (down previously from $13.00) on shares of Payoneer Global in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Payoneer Global from $14.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Payoneer Global from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Payoneer Global from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Payoneer Global from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Payoneer Global presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.44.

Payoneer Global Inc operates as a financial technology company. It operates a payment infrastructure platform that provides customers with a one-stop, global, multi-currency account to serve their accounts receivable and accounts payable needs. The company delivers a suite of services that includes cross-border payments, physical and virtual MasterCard cards, working capital, risk management, and other services.

