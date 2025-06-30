Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Acquires 630 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 304.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 837 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 630 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $111,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Alibaba Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. ORG Partners LLC grew its stake in Alibaba Group by 950.0% in the first quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 315 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL raised its holdings in Alibaba Group by 59.0% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL now owns 539 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redwood Park Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.47% of the company’s stock.

Alibaba Group Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of Alibaba Group stock opened at $114.11 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $119.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The company has a market capitalization of $272.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.32, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.22. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1-year low of $71.97 and a 1-year high of $148.43.

Alibaba Group Cuts Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 12th will be given a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 12th. Alibaba Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.83%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on BABA shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded Alibaba Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Arete Research downgraded Alibaba Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Alibaba Group from $170.00 to $169.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Benchmark reduced their target price on Alibaba Group from $190.00 to $176.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on Alibaba Group from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alibaba Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $154.13.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

