Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Boosts Stock Position in SPDR Bloomberg Emerging Markets USD Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMHC)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Emerging Markets USD Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMHC – Free Report) by 1,312.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,341 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,892 shares during the quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV owned 0.08% of SPDR Bloomberg Emerging Markets USD Bond ETF worth $153,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Global Financial Private Client LLC increased its position in SPDR Bloomberg Emerging Markets USD Bond ETF by 96.0% during the 1st quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC now owns 7,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 3,910 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EMHC opened at $24.46 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $24.07 and its 200 day moving average is $24.03. SPDR Bloomberg Emerging Markets USD Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $22.84 and a 1 year high of $26.83.

The SPDR Bloomberg Emerging Markets USD Bond ETF (EMHC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Emerging USD Bond Core index. The fund tracks a broad market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated debt issued by sovereign and quasi-sovereign issuers from emerging markets. EMHC was launched on Apr 6, 2021 and is managed by State Street.

