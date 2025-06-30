Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Buys 890 Shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report) by 14,833.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 896 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $98,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WEC. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in WEC Energy Group by 134.2% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,047,753 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,038,931,000 after purchasing an additional 6,329,574 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group during the fourth quarter worth $188,879,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 12,777.6% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,834,024 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $199,872,000 after buying an additional 1,819,782 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 3,815.2% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,471,096 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $138,342,000 after buying an additional 1,433,522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Talaria Asset Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group during the fourth quarter worth $53,970,000. 77.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Joshua M. Erickson sold 2,155 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.77, for a total value of $232,244.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $289,470.22. This represents a 44.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

WEC Energy Group Stock Performance

WEC Energy Group stock opened at $103.09 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $106.34 and a 200-day moving average of $103.27. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $77.47 and a 1 year high of $111.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $32.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.45.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.09. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 17.95%. The company had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current year.

WEC Energy Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 14th were paid a $0.8975 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 14th. This represents a $3.59 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. This is an increase from WEC Energy Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.59%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WEC shares. Barclays lifted their target price on WEC Energy Group from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded WEC Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $106.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on WEC Energy Group from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of WEC Energy Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $106.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Scotiabank set a $115.00 price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.33.

WEC Energy Group Company Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. It operates through Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, and Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure segments.

