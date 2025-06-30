Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Decreases Stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV reduced its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 8.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 522 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $160,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Redwood Park Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Kiker Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,000.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Trading Up 0.4%

iShares Russell 1000 ETF stock opened at $337.47 on Monday. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 52 week low of $264.17 and a 52 week high of $338.78. The stock has a market cap of $41.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.71 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $319.65 and a 200-day moving average of $318.86.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

