Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Decreases Stock Holdings in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lessened its stake in shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Free Report) by 13.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 947 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 149 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in NetApp were worth $83,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NTAP. Sylvest Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of NetApp by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Sylvest Advisors LLC now owns 8,127 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $714,000 after buying an additional 731 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in NetApp by 124.3% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 673 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in NetApp by 123.5% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,741 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 2,067 shares during the last quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in NetApp by 1.7% in the first quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 18,230 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,601,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edmp Inc. raised its stake in NetApp by 204.3% in the first quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 9,961 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $876,000 after buying an additional 6,688 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

NetApp Stock Performance

NetApp stock opened at $105.72 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $98.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.03. The company has a market capitalization of $21.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.61, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.42. NetApp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.84 and a fifty-two week high of $135.45.

NetApp Announces Dividend

NetApp ( NASDAQ:NTAP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 29th. The data storage provider reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. NetApp had a return on equity of 126.96% and a net margin of 18.05%. NetApp’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.80 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that NetApp, Inc. will post 5.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 3rd. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.62%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NTAP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on NetApp from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 30th. UBS Group dropped their target price on NetApp from $115.00 to $108.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 30th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on NetApp from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 30th. Citigroup raised their target price on NetApp from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “cautious” rating on shares of NetApp in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.79.

Insider Buying and Selling at NetApp

In related news, CAO Lorenzo Daniel De sold 302 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.77, for a total value of $29,828.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,940.35. This represents a 39.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO George Kurian sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.78, for a total value of $865,130.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 296,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,208,812.90. This represents a 2.78% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,302 shares of company stock valued at $1,590,514. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

About NetApp

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp E/EF series, and NetApp StorageGRID.

