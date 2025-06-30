Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Grows Stock Holdings in Federal Signal Corporation (NYSE:FSS)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Federal Signal Corporation (NYSE:FSS – Free Report) by 16.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,119 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 162 shares during the quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Federal Signal were worth $82,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC raised its position in Federal Signal by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 875 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in Federal Signal by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 17,746 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,640,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Federal Signal by 37.4% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 606 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Federal Signal by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,343 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Federal Signal by 78.4% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 421 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. 92.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Federal Signal Stock Performance

NYSE FSS opened at $104.58 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $6.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $92.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.47. Federal Signal Corporation has a 1-year low of $66.47 and a 1-year high of $106.07.

Federal Signal ( NYSE:FSS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The conglomerate reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.03. Federal Signal had a return on equity of 18.44% and a net margin of 11.10%. The business had revenue of $463.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $462.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Federal Signal Corporation will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

Federal Signal announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, April 22nd that permits the company to repurchase $150.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the conglomerate to buy up to 3.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Federal Signal Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 16th were issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 16th. Federal Signal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.37%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp raised shares of Federal Signal from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Raymond James Financial lowered their target price on shares of Federal Signal from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Federal Signal from $84.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th.

About Federal Signal

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment is involved in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaners, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.

