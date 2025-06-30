Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Grows Stock Holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December (BATS:PDEC)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December (BATS:PDEC – Free Report) by 32.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,969 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 719 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December were worth $112,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,297,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,535,000 after buying an additional 362,851 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,210,000. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December by 67.6% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 634,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,387,000 after buying an additional 256,049 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December by 305.1% during the fourth quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 193,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,431,000 after buying an additional 145,670 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December by 23.8% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 617,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,715,000 after buying an additional 118,658 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS PDEC opened at $39.85 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $38.54 and a 200 day moving average of $38.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.83 and a beta of 0.48. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December has a 12-month low of $34.71 and a 12-month high of $39.93.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December Company Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December (PDEC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PDEC was launched on Dec 2, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

