Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Has $100,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV trimmed its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 11.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 741 shares of the company’s stock after selling 99 shares during the quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $100,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 200,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,891,000 after buying an additional 9,632 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 350.4% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 12,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,733,000 after acquiring an additional 10,035 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 588.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 288,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,869,000 after acquiring an additional 246,540 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 9.0% during the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 2,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,596,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,591,000 after acquiring an additional 130,573 shares during the last quarter. 46.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares Select Dividend ETF alerts:

iShares Select Dividend ETF Price Performance

iShares Select Dividend ETF stock opened at $132.14 on Monday. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a one year low of $115.94 and a one year high of $144.09. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $130.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $131.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.78.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Select Dividend ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Investors of record on Monday, June 16th were given a $1.2333 dividend. This represents a $4.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 16th. This is an increase from iShares Select Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93.

(Free Report)

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.