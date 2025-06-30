Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Has $105,000 Stock Position in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV decreased its position in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD – Free Report) by 49.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,304 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,220 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF were worth $105,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Transce3nd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Biltmore Family Office LLC increased its stake in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000.

Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF stock opened at $16.70 on Monday. Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF has a 52 week low of $14.48 and a 52 week high of $18.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.40 billion, a PE ratio of 32.28 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.25.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.1657 per share. This represents a $1.99 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.91%. This is a positive change from Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 23rd.

The Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (QYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe NASDAQ-100 BuyWrite V2 index. The fund tracks an index that holds Nasdaq 100 stocks and sells call options on those stocks to collect the premiums. QYLD was launched on Dec 12, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

