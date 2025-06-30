Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Has $106,000 Stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 19.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 866 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in TJX. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 113.7% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 15,039 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,817,000 after acquiring an additional 8,002 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in TJX Companies by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,172 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in TJX Companies by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,481 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,025,000 after acquiring an additional 1,738 shares in the last quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC raised its stake in TJX Companies by 476.6% during the fourth quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC now owns 2,243 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 1,854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Wealth Planning LLC raised its stake in TJX Companies by 39.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 3,658,245 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $441,953,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027,456 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TJX stock opened at $123.27 on Monday. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $107.71 and a 1-year high of $135.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $127.21 and a 200-day moving average of $123.98. The stock has a market cap of $137.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.00, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.90.

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 21st. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.02. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 58.81% and a net margin of 8.47%. The firm had revenue of $13.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 14th will be issued a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 14th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

In other news, Director Amy B. Lane sold 950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.09, for a total value of $121,685.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,712 shares in the company, valued at $2,909,180.08. This trade represents a 4.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TJX. Morgan Stanley set a $140.00 price objective on TJX Companies and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Citigroup upgraded TJX Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on TJX Companies from $140.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $141.53.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

