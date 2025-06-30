Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Has $107,000 Stock Position in Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT – Free Report) by 11.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,025 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Lyft were worth $107,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Lyft by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,002,611 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $464,434,000 after buying an additional 984,907 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its stake in Lyft by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 9,338,222 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $120,463,000 after buying an additional 1,224,056 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Lyft by 282.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 8,623,227 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $111,240,000 after buying an additional 6,365,727 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in Lyft by 156.9% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 8,025,099 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $103,524,000 after buying an additional 4,901,358 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors raised its stake in Lyft by 49.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,775,478 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $87,404,000 after buying an additional 2,240,478 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on LYFT. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Lyft in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. TD Cowen upgraded Lyft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $21.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Citigroup reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 target price (down previously from $22.00) on shares of Lyft in a report on Friday. Susquehanna increased their target price on Lyft from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Lyft from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-five have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.64.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Lindsay Catherine Llewellyn sold 22,736 shares of Lyft stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.45, for a total value of $283,063.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 959,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,948,227.65. This trade represents a 2.31% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jill Beggs sold 1,572 shares of Lyft stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.41, for a total value of $25,796.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $335,863.47. The trade was a 7.13% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 26,732 shares of company stock worth $347,159. Insiders own 3.07% of the company’s stock.

Lyft Price Performance

Lyft stock opened at $15.72 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.48. Lyft, Inc. has a one year low of $8.93 and a one year high of $19.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $6.57 billion, a PE ratio of 104.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 2.22.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.19). Lyft had a return on equity of 11.28% and a net margin of 0.95%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. Lyft’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Lyft, Inc. will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Lyft

(Free Report)

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. It operates multimodal transportation networks that offer access to various transportation options through the Lyft platform and mobile-based applications. The company's platform provides a ridesharing marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a car rental program for drivers; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

Featured Articles

