Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Has $107,000 Stock Position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lowered its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) by 16.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 255 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 49 shares during the quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $107,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 4th quarter worth $195,249,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 8,900.9% during the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 416,203 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $177,094,000 after buying an additional 411,579 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd increased its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 246.5% during the 4th quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 356,075 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $151,510,000 after buying an additional 253,320 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 131.9% in the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 391,575 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $168,377,000 after purchasing an additional 222,755 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 1,408.6% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 127,386 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $54,203,000 after purchasing an additional 118,942 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.11% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Trading Up 0.9%

DIA opened at $438.00 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $418.76 and its 200-day moving average is $423.63. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 1-year low of $366.32 and a 1-year high of $451.55. The company has a market cap of $38.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.20 and a beta of 0.94.

About SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

