Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Has $108,000 Stake in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) by 218.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,523 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,101 shares during the quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Kenvue were worth $108,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Kenvue by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 78,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,892,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Kenvue by 67.4% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the period. Keystone Financial Group grew its holdings in Kenvue by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 12,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the period. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Kenvue by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC now owns 10,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the period. Finally, Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its holdings in Kenvue by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 9,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on KVUE shares. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on Kenvue in a report on Thursday, April 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $23.50 price target for the company. Barclays lifted their price target on Kenvue from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Kenvue in a report on Monday, March 24th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Kenvue in a report on Friday, June 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Kenvue from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Kenvue presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.33.

Kenvue Stock Down 1.1%

Shares of KVUE opened at $20.89 on Monday. Kenvue Inc. has a one year low of $13.76 and a one year high of $25.17. The company has a market cap of $40.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.35.

Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. Kenvue had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 20.87%. The company’s revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kenvue Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 14th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.93%. Kenvue’s payout ratio is presently 149.09%.

About Kenvue

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, eye care, and other products under the Tylenol, Motrin, Benadryl, Nicorette, Zarbee's, ORSLTM, Rhinocort, Calpol, and Zyrtec brands.

