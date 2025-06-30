Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Has $110,000 Stock Holdings in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV cut its position in shares of Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 41.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,508 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,046 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $110,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in Lam Research by 843.4% in the 4th quarter. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 3,576 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in Lam Research by 1,032.4% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 14,189 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after buying an additional 12,936 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Lam Research by 1,058.8% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 21,321 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,540,000 after buying an additional 19,481 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Lam Research by 1,261.0% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,525 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 3,266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in Lam Research by 437.2% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 5,431 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 4,420 shares during the last quarter. 84.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LRCX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Argus upgraded shares of Lam Research to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price (up previously from $95.00) on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Lam Research from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Lam Research from $100.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $70.00 price target on shares of Lam Research and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.97.

Lam Research Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LRCX opened at $97.20 on Monday. Lam Research Corporation has a twelve month low of $56.32 and a twelve month high of $113.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.24. The company has a market capitalization of $124.33 billion, a PE ratio of 27.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.04. Lam Research had a net margin of 27.18% and a return on equity of 53.21%. The business had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $7.79 earnings per share. Lam Research’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lam Research Corporation will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

Lam Research Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 18th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 18th. Lam Research’s payout ratio is 25.63%.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

