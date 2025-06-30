Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Has $128,000 Position in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) by 178.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,821 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,166 shares during the quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dodge & Cox boosted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 16,965,832 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,260,052,000 after acquiring an additional 851,365 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,582,119 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $637,394,000 after acquiring an additional 558,137 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,804,205 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $512,913,000 after acquiring an additional 199,054 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,826,318 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $432,721,000 after acquiring an additional 694,055 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi boosted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 48.6% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 3,858,033 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $283,452,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260,913 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.20% of the company’s stock.

LyondellBasell Industries Price Performance

LyondellBasell Industries stock opened at $58.75 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.83. LyondellBasell Industries N.V. has a 52 week low of $51.11 and a 52 week high of $100.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $58.03 and a 200-day moving average of $67.29.

LyondellBasell Industries Increases Dividend

LyondellBasell Industries ( NYSE:LYB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.03). LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 13.19% and a net margin of 2.81%. The business had revenue of $7.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.69 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.53 EPS. LyondellBasell Industries’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries N.V. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $1.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $5.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.33%. This is a boost from LyondellBasell Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is 169.14%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LYB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Fermium Researc upgraded LyondellBasell Industries to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Argus downgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Citigroup reduced their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $66.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $51.00 price objective (down from $76.00) on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Monday, April 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective (down from $80.00) on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Friday, April 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.75.

LyondellBasell Industries Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

