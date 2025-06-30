Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Has $157,000 Stock Position in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jan ETF (NYSEARCA:JANW)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jan ETF (NYSEARCA:JANW – Free Report) by 14.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,721 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 582 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jan ETF were worth $157,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Separately, Farther Finance Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jan ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $137,000.

Get AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jan ETF alerts:

AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jan ETF Stock Up 0.1%

NYSEARCA JANW opened at $34.84 on Monday. AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jan ETF has a 12-month low of $30.95 and a 12-month high of $34.91. The company has a market capitalization of $490.37 million, a PE ratio of 24.87 and a beta of 0.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $33.87 and its 200-day moving average is $33.63.

About AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jan ETF

The AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jan ETF (JANW) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. JANW was launched on Dec 31, 2020 and is managed by Allianz.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JANW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jan ETF (NYSEARCA:JANW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.