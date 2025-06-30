Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Has $88,000 Holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Free Report) by 118.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 922 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF were worth $88,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of JNK. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 5,483,446 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $523,505,000 after acquiring an additional 28,881 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,963,622 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $473,877,000 after buying an additional 517,382 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,449,296 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $424,774,000 after buying an additional 278,292 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,362,977 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $322,833,000 after buying an additional 15,380 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,133,763 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $299,180,000 after buying an additional 115,211 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.54% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of JNK stock opened at $96.94 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.96 and a beta of 0.45. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $95.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.52. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $90.41 and a 52 week high of $97.90.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Profile

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

