Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Increases Position in SPDR Bloomberg Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EBND)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EBND – Free Report) by 599.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,868 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,172 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF were worth $98,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $421,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 47,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $919,000 after acquiring an additional 6,894 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 72,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after acquiring an additional 1,126 shares in the last quarter. City State Bank raised its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF by 5.2% in the first quarter. City State Bank now owns 205,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,122,000 after acquiring an additional 10,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Global Investments acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $4,309,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA EBND opened at $21.26 on Monday. SPDR Bloomberg Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $19.44 and a 12-month high of $21.43. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.26.

SPDR Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF (Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Index that tracks the fixed-rate local currency sovereign debt of emerging market countries. The Index is designed to measure the performance of the fixed-rate local currency sovereign debt of emerging market countries.

