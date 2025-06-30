Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Invests $149,000 in Eaton Vance Intermediate Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:EVIM)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Eaton Vance Intermediate Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:EVIM – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 2,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,000.

Separately, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Intermediate Municipal Income ETF by 31.9% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 1,630 shares in the last quarter.

Eaton Vance Intermediate Municipal Income ETF Trading Up 0.2%

NYSEARCA EVIM opened at $51.54 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.65. Eaton Vance Intermediate Municipal Income ETF has a 12 month low of $49.30 and a 12 month high of $53.38.

Eaton Vance Intermediate Municipal Income ETF Company Profile

The Eaton Vance Intermediate Municipal Income ETF (EVIM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively managed, investing in a portfolio of US municipal bonds exempt from regular federal income tax. The fund aims for an average portfolio duration between three and eight years EVIM was launched on Oct 16, 2023 and is issued by Eaton Vance.

