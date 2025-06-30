Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Lowers Stock Position in InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV reduced its stake in shares of InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC – Free Report) by 29.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 531 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 224 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in InterDigital were worth $110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IDCC. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of InterDigital by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,932 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $568,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of InterDigital by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,914 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of InterDigital by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,821 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of InterDigital by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,646 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $513,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of InterDigital by 504.5% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 133 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. 99.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other InterDigital news, Director Jean F. Rankin sold 606 shares of InterDigital stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.47, for a total value of $137,240.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,353 shares in the company, valued at $6,194,633.91. The trade was a 2.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Derek K. Aberle sold 692 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.41, for a total value of $156,675.72. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,401,930.72. The trade was a 10.05% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,296 shares of company stock valued at $714,728 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

InterDigital Trading Up 1.6%

InterDigital Announces Dividend

Shares of NASDAQ IDCC opened at $230.93 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.37. InterDigital, Inc. has a 1-year low of $115.10 and a 1-year high of $237.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $215.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $204.84.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 9th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 9th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. InterDigital’s payout ratio is presently 19.03%.

About InterDigital

InterDigital, Inc operates as a global research and development company with focus primarily on wireless, visual, artificial intelligence (AI), and related technologies. The company engages in the design and development of technologies that enable connected in a range of communications and entertainment products and services, which are licensed to companies providing such products and services, including makers of wireless communications, consumer electronics, IoT devices, and cars and other motor vehicles, as well as providers of cloud-based services, such as video streaming.

Further Reading

